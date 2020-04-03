Safaricom Launches ‘Bonga For Good’ To Help Customers Pay For Essentials Using Bonga Points

Customers will now be able to use Bonga Points to pay for essential goods and services in Safaricom’s new initiative, Bonga for Good.

Through the initiative, Safaricom subscribers will also be able to donate their Bonga Points to those in need as a show of goodwill during the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic period.

“We have seen Kenyans lose some or all of their income as result of this pandemic, making it difficult to meet their needs. This initiative seeks to empower Kenyans to use the points earned from using Safaricom products over the years to pay for their essentials or to donate them to the most vulnerable in the society,” said Peter Ndegwa, Safaricom CEO.

The service will be available for the next 30 days, and will allow customers to redeem 1 Bonga Point for 30 cents, a 50percent increase from the previous 20 cents per point.

This will be available at over 140,000 Lipa na M-PESA merchants countrywide and all supermarkets with Lipa na M-pesa payment platforms.

The service will allow subscribers to redeem as little as Ksh1 by dialing *126#, and the merchants will receive an equivalent of the amount redeemed, and receive a normal transaction message.

