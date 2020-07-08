Safaricom Launches Android TV Box That Allows You To Stream From Netflix, ShowMax

Safaricom has launched a new Android TV box, that will enable Safaricom Home Fibre customers to stream all their TV channels and internet entertainment on any television.

The box will allow viewers to stream shows and movies from content providers such as YouTube, Netflix, ShowMax, Hulu, Sling and other Android TV Applications.

Using the box, you can also wirelessly project smartphone and laptop screens to the TV through screen casting.

The “plug and play” box will retail at Ksh6,999 across all Safaricom shops and the online shop Masoko, with no monthly costs.

“The Android TV Box now empowers customers to connect any TV to the internet opening up a world of endless entertainment options for the family. The lack of a feature to directly stream content from the internet has previously been a challenge for potential Safaricom Home Fibre customers,” CEO Peter Ndegwa said.

It can support up to 4K HD resolution and will also allow customers to use their voice to perform different functions on the TV box such as searching for shows, movies or apps.

Users can also play back recorded movies, TV shows and photos through USB flash disks and MicroSD Memory Cards.

It runs on a quad-core processor with 2 GB of RAM, and a Penta Core Mali-450. It has an 8 GB of onboard storage, as well as Bluetooth 4.2 support.

The box has two USB ports, a slot for a microSD card, 1 HDMI port, and an ethernet socket.

The device runs Android TV 9 and supports Google Chromecast and Google Assistant .

