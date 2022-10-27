Safaricom Launches 5G Networks In 5 Counties

Safaricom has today launched 5G Wi-Fi to empower its customers with superfast internet across five counties.

In an event presided over by the Telco CEO Peter Ndegwa, the networks were launched in five counties namely Nairobi, Kisumu, Mombasa, Kisii and Kakamega.

The CEO said this will enable customers to access faster internet speeds for both home and business.

“We believe in the transformative power of the internet and will continue to deliver the most advanced technologies towards enabling our customers enjoy a digital lifestyle. The launch of 5G Wi-Fi is the first step in empowering our retail and enterprise customers to start exploring new opportunities that 5G provides,” Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa said.

Customers in 5G-ready zones can access 5G Wi-Fi by purchasing a 5G router at Sh25,000 plus a setup fee of Sh5,000 and selecting from three packages on offer.

There is also an option where customers will be signing up for a 36-month contract that will enable them to receive the router for free.

The introductory 5G Wi-Fi plans include: 10Mbps with a usage limit of 300GB at Sh3,499; 40Mbps with a usage limit of 500GB at Sh5,999; and 100Mbps with a usage limit of 1TB at Sh14,999. Customers will be able to continue using the internet at throttled speeds upon depletion of the allocated usage limit.







Customers using supported 5G smartphones will also be able to access the 5G network and enjoy superfast 5G speeds. Supported smartphones include 5G-enabled devices from the Samsung Galaxy S and Fold series, as well as Huawei and Oppo 5G devices.

Customers using iPhones and select 5G-capable Samsung devices will require a software update from the manufacturer to access the 5G network

There are also plans underway to provide 5G data packages for mobile internet customers and leverage the Lipa Mdogo Mdogo device-financing solution to avail more affordable 5G smartphones.

