Safaricom Introduces Special Data Bundle for Tiktok Lovers

Kenya’s top telecommunications provider in Kenya, Safaricom, has added a TikTok Bundle as part of its ongoing commitment to meeting the changing demands of its customers.

In 2022, daily time spent on the platform rose to 52 minutes up from 45.3 minutes, the previous year.

There are several data plans available as part of the TikTok Bundle, all at very low cost.

The smallest plan goes for Sh10, providing customers with 1024MB of data valid for 1 hour.

There is also an option allowing subscribers to pay Sh10 for 150 MB of data valid for up to 24 hours. The most expensive plan, priced at Sh50, offers customers 1.2 GB of data valid for 24 hours.

Night owls can also access a special bundle priced at KSH 50, available exclusively between midnight and 6 AM.

To access the new TikTok Bundle, Safaricom subscribers can simply dial the USSD code *544# and choose the plan that caters to their needs.

