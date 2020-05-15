Safaricom Introduces Feature That Alerts You When Someone Tries To Register New Line With Your ID

Safaricom has introduced a feature that alerts when someone tries to register a new SIM card with your ID number, in a bid to curb fraud.

In the new feature, when someone tries to register a new line, you will receive an SMS notification through the number 707. In case it is not you, you will reply with No, and the registration will be stopped.

Introducing the new extra security feature that alerts you via SMS whenever someone tries to register a line using your National ID. Put a stop to fraud. #Tuwaanike #SafaricomForYou pic.twitter.com/28kDq4tEna — Safaricom PLC (@SafaricomPLC) May 15, 2020

Recently, there have been increased cases where fraudsters use ID details collected from rogue M-Pesa agents and other avenues to steal from customers. The new development will come in handy for customers to protect themselves from theft emanating from such.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has warned that online crime is on the rise and pointed out that there was a new crop of fraudsters selling non-existent products by circulating phishing emails.

“Messages accompanying such links are enticingly packaged with captivating words meant to prompt potential but unsuspecting victims to click onto them with a promise of getting something declared therein,” DCI wrote.

Yesterday, officers from the DCI arrested a local bank employee and two students in a suspected crime syndicate.

According to the DCI, 400 mobile sim cards, eight National Identification Cards (ID), two laptops and four mobile phones were recovered from the trio during the operation.

The local bank employee was identified as Kevin Oroko, a Software Developer alongside the two students Ian Kinanga and Jefferson Bosire.

According to the DCI, the said links contain malware that gives the scammers access to one’s personal details, passwords, that could be used to extort, for cyberbullying, stealing of finances among other ills.

Shoppers were also encouraged to remain vigilant and refrain from sharing financial and personal details while ideally discouraging use of Free Wi-Fi.

