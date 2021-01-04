Safaricom Internet Service Adds 22,000 Customers in 3 Months

Safaricom signed up an additional 22,008 new customers to its fixed internet service between June and September, data from the Communications Authority of Kenya shows.

In the three months, the telco had 229,406 homes and offices under its fixed internet network connection increasing its market share to 35.6 percent. In June 2020, Safaricom had 207,398 connections with a 33.5 percent market share, overtaking Zuku to dominate the market.

Zuku had 202,237 connections in September, accounting for 31.4 percent of the market share. This was a decline from 32.5 percent recorded at the end of June.

The growth was attributed to the high demand for home internet following the effects brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic. A big number of companies adopted work from home policies, while more people people, including students, spent more time in their houses. Entertainment, shopping, work and school were conducted on online platforms, increasing normal internet usage in homes.

“The internet/data market experienced positive growth with rising dependence on digital platforms for work, learning, healthcare, shopping and entertainment,” CA said in the report.

The report also shows that Jamii Telecommunications, which is the third largest network provider for fixed internet had 127,914 connections accounting for 19.8 percent of the market share in the period under review.

Overall, home and office internet connections increased four percent from 619,579 in June to 644,814 in September.

The rise in Safaricom’s internet connections is a boost for the company as it seeks to grow its data and Mpesa businesses following the saturation in the voice market.

