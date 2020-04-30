Safaricom Inks Deal With Visa To Enable Global Digital Payments for M-Pesa Customers

Safaricom and Visa have announced a partnership that will enable the development of products that will support digital payments for M-Pesa customers.

The partnership will cover over 24 million M-Pesa customers, more than 173,000 Lipa Na M-Pesa merchants from Safaricom and more than 61 million merchant locations throughout Visa’s global network, and over 3.4 billion Visa cards in more than 200 countries and territories, subject to regulatory approval.

“Cashless payments continue to grow in popularity driven by increased globalization and digitization further creating demand for more innovative services,” said Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom.

Andrew Torre, President of Visa Central Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEMEA) lauded Safaricom’s effort in in its contribution to cashless transactions, affordable even to the low income earners.

“Safaricom and M-Pesa have already transformed millions of everyday lives throughout Africa and put Kenya on the map as a global leader in mobile money. We are thrilled to work together on the next stage of their journey, bringing safe, and convenient financial services to all,” as said Andrew Torre, President of Visa Central Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEMEA).

