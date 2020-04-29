Safaricom Initiative Promises A Million Kenyans 4G Phones For As Low As Ksh20 Per Day

Safaricom has announced a new partnership with Google and Teleone that will give customers access to quality 4G phones with a flexible payment plan.

In an initiative dubbed Lipa Mdogo Mdogo, Kenyans who earn their wages daily will be able to acquire a range of smartphones and pay in easy daily instalments for as low as Ksh20.

The initiative was announced by Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa, who says that the initiative will be launched by the end of June.

“We are currently piloting this project with an aim of launching by end of quarter one in this financial year. Lipa Mdogo Mdogo will enable an additional one million customers access and leverage the power of the internet,” said Ndegwa.

Safaricom also announced that it will soon be venturing into digital enterprise solutions such as Big Data and Analytics, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to create new ways in which challenges are analysed and solved.

Read: Safaricom Records Ksh71.7 Billion Profit After Tax, Proposes Ksh1.40 Dividend per Share

Ndegwa, who spoke during the announcement of the 2019/2020 Financial Year results revealed that social innovations such as M-TIBA have led to over Ksh200 million invested in the health sector benefiting millions of Kenya through sustainable solutions in healthcare.

In matters education, Ndegwa said that in the near future learning institutions will stop opening new campuses, instead they will rely on technology for e-learning.

“I see future opportunities with our universities and Higher Learning Institutions, partnering with technology firms to create solutions for eLearning, helping them reduce costs of setting up campuses across the country, and increasing the level of education in the country,” he said.

Safaricom announced a 14 percent growth in profits after tax to Ksh71.7 billion.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu