Safaricom in Talks With Amazon to Integrate M-pesa as Payment Option

Safaricom is reportedly in talks with multinational ecommerce giant Amazon to integrate M-pesa as a payment option. The move will see shoppers in Kenya check out using the popular electronic payment system.

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa revealed the plans during an interview podcast with biztech platform, The Kenyan Wallstreet. The CEO was speaking on Safaricom’s latest earnings call that saw the telco dip in profits to Sh68 billion for the first time in nine years.

Mr. Ndegwa said they are pursuing the partnership with Amazon as part of the company’s new strategy to transform Safaricom into a purpose-driven technology-led organization. The move will see Amazon accept M-pesa payment from shoppers in Kenya. The CEO also said that the company is looking to partner with other tech giants including Google and Facebook.

In February 2020, Safaricom entered into a partnership with Amazon to become a reseller of Amazon’s Web Services (AWS)

Safaricom commented on the partnership at the time, saying it is designed to accelerate its “internal IT transformation, lower costs and provide it with a blueprint and skilled resources to assist customers with their journey to the cloud.”

Safaricom’s Chief of Customer Service, Sylvia Mulinge said that the partnership with Amazon extends through the content side and more information would be shared once finalized.

