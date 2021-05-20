Safaricom, Huawei Conducting Trials For “Scan and Order” Solution for Restaurants

Safaricom and Huawei are in advanced trial stages for a new digital solution for restaurants dubbed “Scan & Order”.

This solution helps restaurants digitize their menu and ordering systems enabling them to provide better customer service, optimize their menu and pricing strategies, and leverage the power of big data.

The Scan & Order technology will also helps restaurants optimize their product offerings and their pricing strategies and also integrating with M-Pesa for easy payments.

The technology also enables real-time feedback mechanisms, enabling merchants to quickly and cost-effectively respond to consumers requirements in the restaurant.

“It also enables them to develop loyalty schemes and build long-term relationships between users and merchants by enabling bonus point management. By using this new service to order food, merchants and consumers can benefit from this digital ecosystem. This will bring continuous service improvement and improve the digitization level of the Kenyan catering industry,” the company said in a statement to newsrooms.

Read: Safaricom Wins GSMA Award for Outstanding Contribution to The Mobile Industry

Managing Director of M-Pesa Africa and Acting Chief Financial Services Officer, Sitoyo Lopokoiyit has already launched the solution at Pete’s Cafe in Kilimani.

“I want to thank Huawei their research and development team and everybody behind Huawei for bringing this solution to life. Thank you Pete’s for being the first restaurant to have Scan & Order.”

Pete’s café established its first premise in 2006 with a counter at Rosslyn Academy and Hillcrest International School as a family run business and has now become a fully structured corporate run business. They’ve since gone on to have four branches and have recently started works on building a new store at Shell Thika in a new partnership with Vivo Energy. The plan is to roll out at least three stores every subsequent year.

“We are happy to embrace technology and again to be the first restaurant in Kenya to launch the Scan & Order service together with Huawei and M-Pesa. Together we are chasing a digital world,” said Pete’s café CEO, Pete Owiti.

Read: Safaricom in Talks With Amazon to Integrate M-pesa as Payment Option

Speaking during the launch ceremony, Meng Wei, CEO of Huawei Kenya promised to continue working with local ventures to enable them embrace technology.

“Building on this cooperation, Huawei will continue to work with Safaricom to continuously invest in innovation and support Pete’s Cafe’s digital business development. We will create more innovative services and a richer digital life for all Kenyans. Further bringing the digital world to every person, home and organization in Kenya,” said Meng.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu