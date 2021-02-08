Safaricom Home Fibre Double Speeds Now Permanent

Safaricom has announced that it has permanently adjusted bandwidth for its home fibre customers. The current speeds were extended to customers last year during the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This means that home fibre customers will now be getting double speeds for the packages they pay for. Diamond package customers will also get more than double the speeds at 250 percent.

Gold and Diamond package customers will also enjoy secure net services at no extra fees when the adjusted rates take effect permanently on March 1, 2021.

The Bronze package which initially comprised of 5MBs at a monthly fee of Sh2,900 will now offer speeds of up to 8MBs at the same price.

Silver package customers who initially got 10MBs for Sh3,999 per month will now get 20MBs for the same price monthly.Fibre

Gold Package holders will get 40 MBs, up from 20MBs for Sh5,999 while Diamond Package customers will now get 100MBs, up from 40MBs for Sh11,999 monthly.

