Safaricom Foundation Partners With Scope International to Install Sanitation Booths in 6 Counties

Safaricom in partnership with Scope International have installed sanitation booths in the counties of Homabay, Siaya, Migori, Kisii, Bungoma and Busia to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

The sanitation booths have been installed at Kenya’s border to Tanzania at Isebania in Migori County and at the Ugandan border in Bungoma and Busia Counties. Additionally, ferry users will benefit from booths set up in Homabay and Siaya Counties.

In Kisii County, the sanitation booths have been set up at the main bus stage, the Migori-Kisii-Homabay junction and the Nairobi-Kericho-Nyamira transit.

“We are aware that cross border infections are one of the weak links that exists as well as crowded areas such as the ferry and bus stops. This is the reason we decided to put up sanitation booths in these places to minimise the risks,” said Joseph Ogutu, Chairman, Safaricom Foundation.

An estimated 60,000 people are expected to use the sanitation booths daily across the six counties. The booths were installed at a cost of Ksh1.1 million.

“We are glad to have partnered with Safaricom Foundation on this project which prioritises hygiene among vulnerable communities. We hope that the booths will help reduce the spread of the virus,” said Stella Mbuga, Operations Officer, Scope International.

Safaricom Foundation recently in Uasin Gishu County donated personal protective equipment to health workers while students in Kawangware and Dandora received devices for e-learning purposes.

Safaricom has already donated Ksh200 million through the Safaricom and M-Pesa Foundations towards providing cash transfers for food to support vulnerable communities as well as thermal cameras worth Ksh10 million to the Ministry of Health installed in various border entry points.

