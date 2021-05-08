Safaricom Foundation Renovates Maternal and Newborn Units at KNH Othaya Branch at Sh15 Million

Safaricom Foundation has refurbished and equipped the newborn and maternal high dependency units at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) branch in Othaya at a cost of Sh15 million.

The renovated units which were officially opened by Health CS Mutahi Kagwe will see the capacity at the Newborn unit increase from 10 to 20 infants and the introduction of a 4-bed maternal high dependency unit (HDU).

“Through these renovations, Safaricom Foundation aims to transform the lives of mothers and newborns in Nyeri and nearby areas through increasing access to quality health services,” said Joe Ogutu, Safaricom Foundation Chairman.

“The revamped maternal and newborn units will see the reduction of maternal and infant mortality rates, encourage skilled deliveries and decrease maternal and neo-natal complications.”

The newborn unit has been equipped with ventilators, heaters and baby cots while the maternal HDU received patient monitors, cardiac monitoring equipment as well as furniture and stationery for medical staff.

“We strongly believe that accomplishing the important mission of affordable and quality healthcare for all requires robust collaboration between the government and private sector,” CS Kagwe said.

“Safaricom Foundation remains one of our strongest partners and we remain ever grateful for their tireless efforts, not only in maternal and child health, but in healthcare in general.”

The initiative is part of the foundation’s Sh130 million maternal, newborn and child health (MNCH) programme which includes an Sh82 million MNCH programme in Baringo County.

At the Coast, the foundation has invested over Sh30 million towards the construction and equipping of maternal and newborn facilities in Lamu and Mombasa.

The Foundation has also previously funded the renovation of the newborn unit at the referral hospital at a cost of Sh56 million.

