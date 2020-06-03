Safaricom Foundation To Power E-learning For Kawangware and Dandora Learners

Safaricom Foundation in partnership with education development NGO Dignitas have announced a programme that will power e-learning for learners in Kawangware and Dandora slums.

“We have partnered with Education NGO @dignitasproject to empower students in Kawangware and Dandora access e-learning tools as they keep up with their revision at home,” said Safaricom Foundation in a tweet.

The foundation donated devices to help relay educational content through SMS and online platforms.

The phones supplied to the learners are already pre-installed with educational content in line with the Kenya institute of Curriculum Development (KICD), and will come in handy to ensure the students in the disadvantaged areas are not left behind in matters education.

Safaricom has also partnered with Eneza Education, Longhorn Publishers and Viusasa to provide free access to educational content for Primary and Secondary school students studying from home since the beginning of April.

Students have access to revision content on the SMS-based Shupavu291 free of charge following a waiver of the Ksh3 subscription fee. Learners can also access Longhorn E-learning, Shupavu Web and Viusasa Elimu through a free daily education bundle accessible via *544#.

Mid last month, members of the Safaricom Youth Orchestra received 4G enabled mobile handsets from Safaricom to enable them receive music lessons through e-learning.

