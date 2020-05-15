Safaricom Foundation Partners With Kenya Red Cross To Support Families Affected By Floods

Close to 105,000 people in Homabay, Kisumu, Siaya and Busia counties who have been severely affected by the ongoing floods will benefit from items worth Ksh14.7 million from the Safaricom Foundation.

The Foundation has partnered with Kenya Red Cross to distribute kits with basic household essentials, reusable face masks and three months’ supply of sanitary towels. The household essential kit includes Tarpaulins, a Kitchen set, Blankets, Jerricans Sleeping mats, Soap, Mosquito nets and an easy-to-use water disinfectant.

According to the Kenya Red Cross, the floods have displaced at least 34,000 households and there are about 196 camps, largely schools and churches, where the displaced families are staying.

Safaricom is also working with the Kenya Red Cross to send out messages to people living in flood prone counties, asking them to take early precaution. So far SMS early warning alerts have been sent out to over 11 million people in West Kenya, Rift Valley, Coast, North Eastern and Central.

“Since the onset of the rains in March 2020, over 200,000 people in 43 Counties have been displaced and many more affected in other ways including loss of property and livelihoods. These losses have a big psychological impact on the affected families and the support from Safaricom Foundation will ensure that basic health and domestic needs are taken care of, creating continuity of livelihoods in Homabay, Kisumu, Siaya and Busia.” Dr. Asha Mohammed, Kenya Red Cross Secretary General.

