Safaricom Foundation’s Ndoto Zetu Initiative Supports Health Centres Across 8 Counties

Fourteen health facilities across the country have received new equipment worth Ksh5.7 million from the Safaricom Foundation’s Ndoto Zetu Initiative.

In Nyamira County, Nyangweta health centre received a hemoglobin machine while Esianya Dispensary has a new oxygen concentrator and centrifuge machine.

Katito hospital and Andingo Opanga health centre in Kisumu are the beneficiaries of a hemoglobin Machine and an equipped maternity wing respectively.

From the Coast, Manoa Dispensary in Taita Taveta received delivery beds, baby warmers and medicine trolleys while Kwale’s Mazeras health centre now has new maternity beds and delivery coaches.

“Safaricom Foundation is happy to be actualising the dreams of Kenyans who submitted their requests through our Ndoto Zetu initiative. We have priorotised health projects because we know that given the current COVID-19 pandemic, it is crucial that our health centres have adequate infrastructure and equipment,” said Joseph Ogutu, Chairman, Safaricom Foundation.

In Nakuru, Mangu health centre received maternity equipment with Molo South and Losibil dispensaries receiving blood pressure machines and an outpatient facility respectively.

“Ndoto Zetu which is now in its second phase is part of our philanthropic partnerships that aims to support Kenyans who are keen to make an impact in their communities through social investments”, said Ogutu.

Other health facilities that have benefited from the initiative so far include Nyeri hospice with ward beds and oncology chairs and Nyeri’s Purity Elderly Care Foundation which received wheelchairs, adult diapers, walking sticks, walking frames and portable toilets.

Gakimbi Health Centre in Meru have also benefited from maternity equipment and Geetha Health Dispensary in Tharaka–Nithi also received medical equipment.

In Kiambu, Early Milestones Interventions and Development Centre also received therapy equipment.

Last year, Ndoto Zetu impacted over 50,000 people through 300 projects across 40 counties.

