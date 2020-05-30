Safaricom Foundation Donates Sh3 Million Protective Gear To 500 Mombasa County Health Workers

Safaricom Foundation on Friday donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to health workers in Mombasa county.

The gear, the foundation said, was worth Sh3 million and is meant to boost the fight against the coronavirus disease.

Mombasa County governor Hassan Joho received the PPEs.

The PPEs which include N95 masks, disposable aprons and gloves, non-contact thermometers and shoe covers will be distributed to over 500 health workers in 7 hospitals.

“We empathise with Mombasa County as one of the most affected by coronavirus. With the critical role that health care workers are playing in the fight against this pandemic, it is only right that we all come together to ensure that they are adequately protected. We are happy to be supplementing the county government efforts with the provision of these PPE’s which will also benefit community health workers who fill an important gap in the communities,” said Joseph Ogutu, Chairman, Safaricom Foundation.

Mombasa County comes second in the most affected counties after Nairobi.

Mvita and Old Town are the some of the areas in which high numbers of infections have been recorded.

Safaricom has since the first case of coronavirus was reported in March, already donated Sh200 Million through the Safaricom and M-PESA Foundations.

The two entities have given towards providing cash transfers for food to support vulnerable communities as well as thermal cameras worth some Sh10 million to the Ministry of Health installed in various border entry points.

The Foundation has also partnered with Scope International to set up sanitation booths in 6 Counties in Nyanza and Western regions.

Further, Safaricom has provided water to residents of Kibera, Mathare and Korogocho. These are also some of the areas most affected by the spread of the novel COVID-19 in the capital city.

Last week the Foundation also donated PPEs to health workers Uasin Gishu County.

