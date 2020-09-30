Safaricom Foundation Donates Medical Equipment to two facilities in Kibra

The Safaricom Foundation has donated various medical equipment to St.Mary’s hospital and Mary Rice Centre in Kibra through its Ndoto Zetu initiative.

St. Mary’s hospital, which has been facing difficulties in attending to patients in a catchment area of 2,000, received incubators, ultrasound machines, delivery beds, hospital beds, microscope, sanction pumps, waiting room chairs and shelves all worth Sh500,000.

Mary Rice Centre Kenya, which takes care of 80 children living with disabilities in Kibra, received therapy equipment valued at Sh300,000.

Joseph Ogutu, Chairman, Safaricom Foundation said that through the equipment, the facilities can achieve the much-needed early intervention to avoid maternal deaths and also ensure that children with disabilities acquire life skills that make them independent.

In the last two months the foundation, through Ndoto Zetu has donated equipment worth KES 7.1 million to 19 health facilities across the country.

Through the initiative, Safaricom Foundation reaches out and asks individual Kenyans to share their dreams and aspirations that will have a positive impact on their communities.

During the first phase of the initiative last year, the foundation implemented over 300 projects across 40 counties at the cost of Sh30 Million reaching more than 50,000 people.

