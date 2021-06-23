Safaricom Formally Unveils Newly Redesigned M-Pesa Super App

At a glance, the M-Pesa app shows your M-Pesa and Fuliza Balance. The page presents an organized financial ledger. You have the options to send, pay through Paybill and Till, withdraw and buy airtime by tapping on the preferred option. The page also has a prominent display of the total you have spent this month including your daily average. This is normally only available upon requesting and receiving your M-Pesa statement.
Swiping on the display, you will also get the totalized general spending, withdrawal amounts, spend on family and friends, and bills and services payments. It also shows you the percentage of the total amount spent allocated to the various categories.
Safaricom said the M-Pesa super app is a digital solution especially with the high uptake of smartphones both in the urban and rural setting.
“More customers are taking up smartphones with more than 8.5 million 4G customers on our network. Safaricom is responding by going digital-first, creating digital solutions for a digital world.” Safaricom CEO, Peter Ndegwa, who was also at the launch said.
“This explosion in smartphones has led to a shift in the services and products that our customers need. In turn, it has become necessary for us to shift our products to the smartphone age.”
For the last 14 years, M-PESA was largely built around the basic mobile phone. Currently, you can access the service through the USSD service, Sim Tool Kit, and now the App.
Initially, subscribers used the Safaricom App which empowered customers to navigate offerings across the telco’s different products as a whole. Over time, with the high usage of M-Pesa, the company decided to develop an independent app.
The M-Pesa Super App is available for download on Google’s Playstore and Apple’s App store. The Beta version has been available for the last few months, but now all subscribers can download it. Safaricom is giving away free 500MB of mobile data for every download.
