Safaricom Feted for Being Top Taxpayer By KRA

Safaricom has been awarded the 2020 top taxpayer in the country under the Large Taxpayers category by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), a ceremony that took place at the Michael Joseph Centre, Nairobi.

KRA, the agency responsible for the efficient assessment and collection of revenue (taxes) on behalf of the Government, honoured Safaricom for its “outstanding contribution to the development of our economy through diligent payment of taxes.”

“We also acknowledge that this recognition of top taxpayer, which we have now won 13 years in a row, is a result of our commitment to make a difference by supporting the economy through job creation, duties and taxes and meaningful partnerships,” said Peter Ndegwa, Chief Executive Officer, Safaricom.

In FY20, Safaricom paid Kes98 billion in duties and taxes, in addition to Kes20 billion in dividends to the Government of Kenya. Over the same period, Safaricom sustained more than one million jobs directly and indirectly and spent Kes58 billion with local suppliers.

In the past 5 years, the firms’ cumulative taxes have amounted to Kes409 billion, including Kes95 billion in dividends.

“We are here today with the blessings of His Excellency the President, to present you with the award for the Top Taxpayer of the year 2020. This award represents His Excellency’s recognition for Safaricom as the Top Taxpayer for having demonstrated highest tax revenue and exceptional compliance in payment and filing across all tax heads,” said Dr. Rispah Simiyu, Commissioner, Domestic Taxes Department, Kenya Revenue Authority.

Safaricom continues to implement measures to cushion customers and Kenyans from the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and has contributed more than Kes10 billion in money, goods, and services to the fight against the COVID-19.

To ensure that the country stays connected, network stability remains to be a key pillar in supporting the usage in M-PESA, voice, SMS, and data.

Safaricom has supported the government during these unprecedented times and has urged the government to balance revenue recovery with encouraging business renewal and growth as we look ahead to the post-pandemic revival of the economy.

