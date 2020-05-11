Safaricom Extends Bonga For Good Initiative As Customers Redeem Ksh200 Million Worth of Points

Safaricom has extended the Bonga For Good Campaign for an extra 30 days to June 3, 2020 even as customers redeem millions of their points to buy goods and services as well as donate to those in need.

By the end of phase one, more than 200,000 customers had redeemed more than 670 million points equivalent to over Ksh200 million, a big boost to the over 140,000 participating merchants at a period when business activities are suppressed.

The initiative was launched on April 3, 2020, seeking to empower customers by handing them an extra cashflow to buy food and essential services by enhancing the value of Bonga Points by 50 percent, from 20 cents to 30 cents, as a way of cushioning Kenyans against the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative also empowers customers to donate their Bonga Points to those in need as a show of goodwill.

“By extending the initiative for a second month, we want to further support our customers to tap into the value of their Bonga Points to assist those in need as sign of goodwill,” said Peter Ndegwa, Safaricom CEO.

Read: Safaricom Launches ‘Bonga For Good’ To Help Customers Pay For Essentials Using Bonga Points

Some of the top items accessed through Bonga Points include food, medicine, personal protective equipment, farm input and payment of utility bills, while more customers are also redeeming their points for mobile data as they spend more time online for work, education or entertainment.

Bonga For Good has also seen corporates donate their points to either employees or charity causes of their choice, showing an urgent necessity among individuals and families to access essential goods and services during this period.

The Bonga loyalty scheme was introduced in 2007 with enrolled customers accumulating a point for every Ksh10 spent on services on the Safaricom network.

To redeem or transfer points, customers should dial *126#. Customers can redeem as little as Ksh1 via Lipa na Bonga at key merchants or transfer their points to those in need.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu