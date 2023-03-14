Safaricom Donates Sh10 Million in Support of Lewa Safari Marathon

This year’s Lewa Safari Marathon will take place on June 24 at the Lewa Wildlife Conservancy.

The marathon which is now in its 24th year will be sponsored by Tusk, The Lewa Wildlife Conservancy, Safaricom PLC and Huawei Technologies.

This year participants are encouraged to ‘Ditch the Desk’ and connect with nature instead as they follow a route across savannah plains, along river banks and through acacia woodland.

The annual event has hosted runners of all abilities for almost two and a half decades, from elite professionals like Marathon World Record Holder Eliud Kipchoge, to amateur runners and walkers alike.

“To me, a running world is a happy world. We are all part of the human family and we must keep strong and stay fit for our wellbeing. By running together, we can also conserve our environment, empower our communities, take care of our wildlife and support those at Lewa working for a future for us all,” said Kipchoge.

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa said the telecommunications giant will this year sponsor the event for Sh10 million.

“The event means a lot to us as a company because we aim to support the growth and development of sports talents, while conserving the country’s environment and wildlife.” said Mr Ndegwa.

Sheng Kaifu, Deputy CEO, Huawei said the marathon has made a difference in preserving iconic species for future generations as well as the surrounding communities.

Reflecting on the event, Mike Watson, Lewa Wildlife Conservancy CEO said, “The Lewa Safari Marathon is not only an opportunity to challenge yourself and connect with nature, but it is also a way to make a positive impact on the communities and wildlife of northern Kenya and beyond. I encourage everyone take advantage of this unique opportunity to disconnect from our screens and connect with nature on June 24th, in Kenya’s most spectacular wildlife conservancy.”

Since its inception in 2000 the race has raised over $8 million dollars in support of conservation and community initiatives throughout Kenya.

Nearly $4 million dollars have been invested in the direct protection of endangered species, other wildlife and their habitats.

Registration opens online at lewasafarimarathon.co.ke at 8.30 am on Wednesday, March 15.

