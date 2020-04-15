Safaricom Donates Ksh200 Million To Help The Poor During Covid-19 Pandemic Period

Safaricom PLC through its M-Pesa and Safaricom Foundation has committed Ksh200 million towards providing food and nutrition to Kenyans in need during the Covid-19 pandemic period.

This financial commitment adds to Safaricom’s ongoing initiative under the “Bonga for Good” programme that is enabling customers to redeem Safaricom Bonga Points to pay for essential goods and donate their points to those in need as a show of goodwill during this period.

Safaricom says that under the initiative, Kenyans are redeeming an average of 20 million points a day.

The telco, in a statement said that its initiatives aimed at cushioning Kenyans during the pandemic period are estimated at Ksh5.5 billion.

Among the initiatives include zero-rated M-Pesa Person to Person transactions below Ksh1,000 over the next three months to reduce the risk of handling cash.

The telco has also zero-rated Paybill tills for government hospitals and dispensaries.

In a bid to cushion those using internet to work from home, Safaricom has doubled bandwidth offered to fiber connections to homes.

“We have provided concessional rates for data access to specific educational content for various universities and other learning institutions,” added the statement.

Safaricom Foundation has donated thermal cameras worth Ksh10 million to the Ministry of Health installed in various entry points ro the country

“Safaricom has further supported the government in the establishment and operation of a 24-7 COVID-19 Information Centre, leveraging the capabilities of our Customer Contact Centre. We are also hosting over 300 doctors to support the frontline staff in educating, informing and managing the spread of Covid-19,” added the telco.

