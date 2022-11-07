Safaricom DIYs: How To Get Help At The Touch Of Button

For a month now, Safaricom has been running different campaigns aimed to boost businesses across the country.

Under the #Tuinuane brand campaign, the telco unveiled several strategies aimed to encourage Kenyans to uplift each other. Different products and services were launched to give customers value for their money.

The most recent service detailed Do-it-yourself (DIY) crafts that make it easier for customers to access Safaricom services online just via a touch of a button.

First, recently the Communication Authority of Kenya (CA) directed telcos to deny services to customers who had not heeded the directive to have their SIM card registration details updated. This was after the deadline for registration lapsed on October 15, 2022. However, one can still have their SIM card details updated just by a touch of a button on their phone. You can do so online through www.Safaricom.com or via My Safaricom App.

With the #SimCardRegistration deadline having passed, you can still register your Safaricom line, by visiting the nearest Safaricom shop or via this link:https://t.co/RopHumX4Uj pic.twitter.com/1YG9DtMfem — Kahawa Tungu (@KahawaTungu) October 16, 2022

Ideally, instead of making countless visits to Safaricom shops to have one’s issues settled, one can just do so by dialing *100# where one will be connected to speak to customer care.

The Interactive Voice Response (IVR) comes in very handy in this case for self-service. This is a voice interactive that allows an individual to access the services without necessarily speaking to a customer care agent.

IVR is the voice that directs one to solve their problem by dialing different buttons depending on the solutions one is seeking. For instance, when you call Safaricom on 100, you will be directed to choose the language you want to continue with, either Kiswahili or English, thereafter, the services will be outlined such as Mpesa, Home internet, Fuliza, reversal, getting PUK, unlocking MPesa and many others just with a click of a button.

Get Help At The Touch Of A Button | Live Chat https://t.co/I2fUnaKNBu — Safaricom PLC (@SafaricomPLC) October 28, 2022

Jitambulishe is yet another service that allows the seamless operation of services by customers. This is a service that one enrolls to register by dialing 456 and repeating the words “At Safaricom, your voice is my password” for it to be keyed in the voice biometrics. This method is very efficient as only your voice is used as a password thus keeping fraudsters at bay.

USSD is yet another method where one can access services with the touch of a button. For instance, by dialing *100#, one can access services such as getting one’s Mpesa statement.

There is also Zuri which is basically a Safaricom assistant on access to certain services and products. It is an artificial intelligence (AI) Chatbot assistant on WhatsApp that is available 24/7.

Therefore, unlike before where when one was required to visit a Safaricom shop or speak to an agent when one has an issue, the aforementioned DIY crafts simplify the experience and are accessible just by the touch of a button, easier and faster.

