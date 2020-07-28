Safaricom Discontinues Platinum Service For Revamped Postpay and Prepay Monthly Packages

Safaricom subscribers will now enjoy services from Safaricom Postpay services and the All-in-one monthly bundle, as the company discontinues the Platinum service.

The Platinum package has been available for clients since early 2018, mostly targeting the business community. However, in the last two years, the company has revamped its offerings on Postpay and All-in-one service packages.

Prepay customers can buy an All-in-one monthly package consisting of data, talk minutes and SMS. Safaricom offers three different plans worth Sh1,000, Sh2,000 and Sh3,000 depending on how much you wish to spend every month. You can also choose to Talk more for more minutes in your plan, Talk and Browse for adequate talk minutes and Browsing data bundles and Mega Data for more browsing bundles in your plan.

The Breakdown is as below:-

The Postpay service from Safaricom is now easy to access on your phone using the Safaricom app. The plans range from as low as Sh 1,000 a month to Sh 10,000 a month depending on your preference. To sign up, simply set your monthly limit and proceed to purchase your plan of choice, with no expiry.

Below are the plans:-

Platinum customers renewing their subscriptions have been notified that the service will no longer be available after August 30. It is therefore the best time to start shopping for what suits your lifestyle from the available options.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu