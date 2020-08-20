Safaricom Adds Data And Airtime Usage Breakdown On Web App

Safaricom is experimenting with a new feature on its web app to help you track your airtime and data consumption.

The Safaricom web app has been around for a while now and allows you access to certain Safaricom services on your account. It functions a bit like the mySafaricom app which gives you access to Safaricom products and services.

Since the web app is hosted on a web page, you have to log in and enter the OTP sent to your phone. Safaricom is only able to pick up your number over Safaricom data usage, so be sure to turn off your WiFi connection to access this service.

Safaricom says that the features are currently being tested and because of that, you may find that it does not load and the figures may be inaccurate.

You will be able to track your data usage under the account tab. It will display the total usage and break down how much data per app is used. This will help you to know what apps consume the most data.

Safaricom is not implementing this service for the first time. In the mySafaricom app, there is a feature called “My Data Usage” which upon giving permissions, can tell you how much data you have used on your phone.

The new feature on the web app is the “My airtime usage” which works just the same as the “My Data usage” does. It will display how much airtime has been used over a specific period.

This very useful tool will break down how much airtime you have spent on calls, SMS, data and subscriptions. Under calls, you will find a breakdown detailing the time of the call, duration and cost. The same tab also exists for SMS with similar breakdowns. The subscription tab, however, will display the date and time of the subscription, the description and costs incurred.

