Safaricom Customers Redeem 1 Billion Bonga Points in 2 Months

Safaricom customers have redeemed more than 1 billion Bonga points in two months through the Bonga For Good Initiative, which came to an end on June 4, 2020.

The initiative, which sought to cushion Kenyans against the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, saw over 600,000 customers donate points equivalent to over Ksh330 million at over 40,000 Lipa na M-Pesa merchants across the country.

Food and household items, solar-lighting solutions and entertainment accounted for most of the points redeemed, while Kenyans also donated their points as a show of goodwill, with over Ksh150 million being redeemed from points transferred from one person to another.

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa commended Kenyans for standing with each other during this time of need. He said that they were cognizant that a lot of Kenyans still need to access essential goods and services, hence the redemption of points at Lipa Na M-Pesa merchants will remain a permanent feature of the loyalty scheme.

Following conclusion of the initiative, customers can continue redeeming their Bonga points for goods and services at over 140,000 Lipa Na M-PESA merchants countrywide at Ksh20 cents per point.

In addition to purchasing goods and services, customers can also use their points to access a range of devices and accessories at any Safaricom shop or dealer outlet as well as airtime and data bundles available on the *126# USSD.

The Bonga loyalty scheme was introduced in 2007 with enrolled customers accumulating a point for every Ksh10 spent on services on the Safaricom network.

