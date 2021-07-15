Safaricom Set To Commence Operations In Ethiopia After Receiving Operator Licence

The Ethiopian Communications Authority (ECA) has issued a Telecommunications Operator License to Sasaricom-led consortium, Global Partnership for Ethiopia.

In a statement on Thursday, ECA said that the consortium has 45 days to incorporate a local company and execute the Provisional License Agreement executed by the parent company within three working days.

“Pursuant to Articles 40 and 41 of the Tender Regulations, the Designated Licensee (Global Partnership for Ethiopia) shall incorporate a local company within forty-five (45) calendar days following the designation date, and the local company shall execute the Provisional License Agreement executed by the parent company within three (3) working days of the commercial registration date,” said ECA.

Already Global Partnership for Ethiopia has incorporated and registered its local company Safaricom Telecommunications Ethiopia PLC, and the local company has executed the final License Agreement in due time.

“Hence, the ECA has granted a nationwide full-service Unified Telecommunications Service License to the Safaricom Telecommunications Ethiopia PLC effective from 9 July 2021, valid for a term of fifteen (15) years from the Effective Date, and renewable for additional terms of fifteen (15) years

subject to fulfillment of all license obligations,” added the statement.

