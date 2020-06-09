Safaricom Closes Four Shops Until June 11 For Fumigation

Kenya’s largest telecommunications company Safaricom has closed four shops to allow sanitization and fumigation.

In a statement, the company said the closure is proactive and preventative measures to safeguard the health and wellbeing of its staff and customers.

The affected shops are; Nyali and Rex House both in Mombasa, Thika and Lavington Mall.

“Kenya and the rest of the world still contending with the health risk posed to our population by the Covid-19 pandemic,” the statement reads in part.

The shops will remain closed until June 11.

Safaricom apologised for inconveniences caused.

On May 31, the telco closed its Thika Road Mall branch after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.

Those who were in contact with the patient, Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa said, were being screened and undergoing counselling.

The patient, on the other hand, was at the time in isolation.

“The health, safety and well-being of our staff and customers is our top most priority. We are fully supporting our affected colleagues and their families, through the recovery period by providing all necessary medical care and psychosocial support required, ensuring their well-being,” Mr Ndegwa said.

Kenya’s virus cases currently stand at 2,862 with 85 deaths and 849 recoveries.

