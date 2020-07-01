Safaricom Changes Social Media Profile Photos In Memory Of Late Boss Bob Collymore

Today marks one year since the late Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore passed on.

In celebrating the first anniversary, Safaricom has changed the profile pictures of all its social media pages, to honour the man who was regarded as a mentor and a leader to many.

“A year ago, today, Bob’s light left us. While it was a sad and difficult time for all of us, we take courage that his dream of doing business for good lives on in our work, our customers and our vision. Bob lived a purposeful life. He touched and transformed many lives within Safaricom, Kenya and beyond. Thank you for your time with us, Bob. Your legacy lives on and will never be forgotten,” Safaricom said in a special message.

RT this to add your profile photo to the amazing #CelebratingBob mosaic we are building in memory of Bob Collymore pic.twitter.com/cYPfjJeXRj — Safaricom PLC (@SafaricomPLC) June 30, 2020

Bob Collymore died of myeloid leukemia, a type of cancer that affects blood production in the body.

He was cremated a day after his death, in strict adherence to his will where he had scripted what to be done after his death.

Read: I Lost My Sense Of Smell Since Bob Collymore Died – Wambui Collymore Says

The only thing that he left open was the cloth he was to be cremated in, a choice he left for his wife. He was cremated in his ‘purest form’, according to his wife.

“He used to say, ‘I do not want to hang about. It’s like I’m done; don’t keep me around’,” says Ms Wambui Collymore. “He scripted all of it.All of it except what outfit he would be cremated in, and that was my choice. And I chose to put his body in a Mudi suit, which is a white linen suit with flowers on the front of it. And he was brefoot, with no Jewellery; none of those other possessions. Just him, in his purest form.”

Bob was among the first few top ranking CEO to declare their wealth publicly on December 8, 2015.

The company stayed stable and profitable during his reign and even after his death.

He believed that the company was successful because it found its purpose. According to him, alongside delivering shareholder value and taking care of its people, business had to have a soul.

“What is my personal drive? Trying to make a difference and leaving a positive footprint.” This was one of his most favourite phrases.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu