Safaricom’s ‘Browse Bila Waas’ Campaign to See Customers Enjoy 500MB Daily Bonus Data

Safaricom has unveiled the second edition of the ‘Browse Bila Waas’ campaign that will see customers enjoy free 500MB daily bonus data with every purchase of a personalized no-expiry data bundle.

Both Prepay and PostPay customers can access their personalized data bundles on *544# under the option “0” – Special Data Deals. Upon purchase of the bundle, which is available every day until May 23, 2021, customers will instantly receive a bonus of 500MB data valid until midnight of the same day.

“By expanding our network coverage, giving our customers more data for less, and availing affordable 4G devices, we seek to empower more Kenyans to tap into the opportunities that come with internet access,” said Peter Ndegwa, Chief Executive Officer, Safaricom.

Growing demand for data has seen Safaricom partner with Google to enable its customers to acquire quality 4G devices via flexible payment plans. Currently, the Neon Ray Pro, which is bundled with free WhatsApp for three months, is available at all Safaricom shops, Masoko.com, and dealer outlets at a discounted price of Ksh3,999. Customers can also acquire the device by making a deposit of Ksh500 and paying Ksh20 daily for the balance.

Last month, Safaricom was ranked by umlaut as having the best network for data and calls across the country for the fourth year in a row. The mobile operator has been aggressively expanding its 4G coverage with a goal of having 100 percent of its network on 4G. In 2020, Safaricom rolled out more than 1,600 new sites, bringing its 4G reach to more than 92 percent of the country’s population.

