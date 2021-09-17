Safaricom Boosts Kip Keino Classic with Sh4.5 Million Sponsorship

Kenya’s largest telecommunication company, Safaricom, has announced a Sh4.5 million sponsorship for the second edition of the Kip Keino Classic Continental Tour scheduled for Saturday, September 18.

The track event which is part of the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series will be held at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

In a statement to newsrooms on Friday, Safaricom said the sponsorship will cater for a fully kitted media centre and high-speed internet connection to all the functional areas at the event.

Safaricom Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Peter Ndegwa noted that the sponsorship is part of the telco’s commitment to supporting sports in the country.

“We are thrilled to double our sponsorship from the KES2 million we gave last year in support of this historic event which brings together top competitors from across the world. This is part of our commitment to supporting the growth of sports in the country and providing local athletes with a platform to explore their talent and passion,” said Ndegwa.

The 2021 Kip Keino Classic comes just a few weeks after Kenya successfully hosted the World Athletics Under 20 Championships which Safaricom also sponsored.

The World Athletics Continental 2021 Tour is a series of the world’s best one-day meetings outside of the Diamond League.

The events are categorized into Gold, Bronze and Silver levels determined by the quality of competition and prize money on offer. The Nairobi meeting is a Gold Label event organized by World Athletics and is named after renowned Kenyan athlete Kipchoge Keino.

Several top world athletes will participate in the competition among them three-time World and Olympic 100m champion Justin Gatlin who arrived in the country on Thursday morning and two-time Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon.

Other stars on the roster include Olympic 100m silver medalist Fred Kerley and Travon Bromell, the fastest men in the world in 2021 and Kenya’s fast-rising track star Ferdinand Omanyala.

