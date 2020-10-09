Safaricom Beats Zuku to Dominate Fixed Data Market

The Communications Authority of Kenya has released data showing that Safaricom has beaten Zuku to dominate the market in the provision of home fibre solutions.

According to the report, Safaricom’s fixed data subscription grew by 25 percent between March and June. The firm now has 207,398 subscribers translating to 33.5 percent of the fixed data segment.

Zuku’s subscriber base also jumped 15 percent between March and June to 201,605 accounting for 32.5 percent of the market share.

Read: Demand For Safaricom Home Data Up 70PC As Kenyans Adapt To Stay-at-home Directive

The statistics point towards an increased need for fixed data solutions following the Covid-19 pandemic which saw millions of people worldwide work from home. Governments issued lock-downs, travel restrictions and work from home advisories in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

The report from CA further says that at least 90 percent of the total 619,579 subscribers opted for fibre speeds of more than 2MBs. At least 18 percent of the total number opted for more than 20MBs.

More entities also added to the domain registry base with 4,355 companies and 30 institutions of higher learning registering their websites on the .co.ke domain.

Read also: Zuku Introduces 500MB Package, Launches “Twice Speed X2’’ Campaign In Celebration

The report also refutes claims of increased cyber attacks by other organizations.

“During the fourth quarter, the National Computer Incident Response Team detected 13.9 million cyber threat attempts, which was a 59.9 per cent decrease from the 34.6 million cyber threat attempts detected in the previous quarter,” the report said.

“This decrease was attributed to timely incident response mechanisms and increased endpoint security measures adopted to protect end user devices.”

The CA report also says that Kenya Postal Authority suffered the worst quarter in its recent history with 3.5 million sent locally, a fall from 8.5 million in the same period last year, while international outgoing dropped from 865,000 to 332,000.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu