Safaricom To Award Subscribers For Listening To Adverts In Place Of Skiza Tunes

Safaricom has launched a new Skiza Advertising service that will see SMEs advertise their services, and in turn subscribers paid in kind for listening to the ads.

In the new service, subscribers who listen to three ads for more than six seconds each will be awarded 5MBs of data or one minute talk time.

Customers can enrol through *897#, upon which they will be hearing ads instead of the ring back tone or normal skiza tunes.

The accumulated minutes and data are valid until first day of every month and once redeemed assume a no-expiry validity on the customer’s line.

“The Skiza Ad Service is an exciting innovation that seeks to provide an excellent platform for businesses across the country by better connecting them with customers and equally taking advantage of our wide reach,” CEO Peter Ndegwa said.

Read: Safaricom Rolls Out 0112, 0113, 0114 and 0115 Phone Numbers

“The platform will deliver to our customers even more value through free data and minutes whenever they enroll and listen to advertisements from our partners.”

Customers who opt out of the service through *897# will keep the accumulated resources until the first day of the following month, when they become obsolete.

“The platform will benefit millions of Safaricom customers with rewards and useful media information, ” Adtones founders Ben Lynch and Gaspare Manos said.

“We are particularly proud to help thousands of Kenya entrepreneurs who will be using this new means of interacting and communicating with their target audiences in a transparent, cost effective and rewarding manner”.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu