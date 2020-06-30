Safaricom Appoints Ilana Darcy as Its Interim CFO

Safaricom has appointed its Head of Investor Relations, Ilana Darcy as the interim Chief Finance Officer (CFO) effective July 1.

Ilana will take up the position previously held by Sateesh Kamath who was promoted to Vodafone CFO. The role is Safaricom’s second most powerful after the and if confirmed, Ilana will be the second most powerful employee at the giant telco.

Announcing her appointment, Safaricom Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Peter Ndegwa said that she would be responsible for the overall financial planning, management and oversight of the organization.

Ilana joined Safaricom in 2017 as head of finance planning and investor relations. She previously worked as CFO for Digicel Group in South Africa.

“Ilanna has more than 20 year’s experience, 13 at senior level, and has worked across three continents in the retail, FMCG and telecommunications sectors,” Ndegwa said.

Ndegwa says as the head of investor relations, Ilanna has helped strengthen Safaricom’s position as an attractive stock of choice among the international investment community.

