Safaricom Appoints Dilip Pal As Its New Chief Finance Officer

Safaricom has named Dilip Pal as its new Chief Finance Officer (CFO) effective from November 1.

He will also serve in the Safaricom PLC Board as an alternative director to Chief Executive Officer Peter Ndegwa.

Dilip joins Safaricom from DTAC, the third largest mobile phone services provider in Thailand where he served as CFO since 2017.

He replaces Sateesh Kamath who was appointed the Vodafone Business CFO in June.

Following Kamath’s promotion, the post was held by Head of Investor Relations Ilanna Darcy on an interim basis.

Dilip Pal has previously worked with Vodafone (Mumbai), Hutchinson Essar and Coca-Cola Beverages.

He holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Goennka College of Commerce and a Master’s in Commerce from Calcutta University.

