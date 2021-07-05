Safaricom-led Consortium Appoints Vodacom Executive Anwar-Soussa To Head Ethiopian Operations

Global Partnership for Ethiopia (GPE), the consortium used by Safaricom and Vodacom to enter Ethiopian Market, has appointed Anwar Soussa as the Managing Director.

Soussa becomes the first managing director for GPE effective July 1, 2021, following a licence approval by Ethiopian government to enter the Ethiopian market.

Anwar is currently the Managing Director of Vodacom DRC and also serves as the Chairperson of Vodacash (M-Pesa), a position he has held since 2017.

Safaricom won the bid to enter Ethiopian market under GPE in May, beating MTN Group Limited, which is headquarted in Johannesburg, South Africa.

GPE partners include Safaricom, Vodacom Group Ltd (South Africa), Vodafone Group PLC (UK), CDC Group PLC (UK) and Sumitomo Corporation (Japan).

Anwar served as the Chief Executive Officer of Airtel in Uganda and Chad prior to joining Vodacom. Furthermore, he has also worked in various senior leadership capacities at MTN and Digicel, among other telcos.

Anwar is a Greek national. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the American College of Greece (Degree) and a master’s degree in Marketing from Concordia University in Montreal, Canada.

