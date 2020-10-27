Safaricom Announces Support Framework for SMEs in Twende Tukiuke Campaign

Safaricom is celebrating 20 years since inception on October 23,2000. The anniversary celebrations have been going on all month long and this morning, the company unveiled a brand campaign “Twende Tukiuke” outlining the Telco’s vision to go beyond.

In the virtual event, Safaricom cast its aspirations towards supporting small businesses by developing products and frameworks that would benefit business and customers.

“We plan to Go Beyond to new frontiers, be more present, more world-class, and enable new platforms to launch our SMEs into greater possibilities.” Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa said.

“We’re going Beyond for a Digital Kenya, where we’ll deliver digital solutions & the best network experience to our customers; and further Go Beyond for Kenya’s SMEs, to empower them to run their businesses digitally through enhanced financial services.” he added.

Safaricom also unveiled a new product at the event; Pochi la Biashara. The new product is designed for small businesses that have not acquired a Lipa Na Mpesa till or Paybill number. Many customers have been sending money directly to Mama Mbogas or Matatu Conductor’s Mobile numbers.

Pochi La Biashara will allow small business owners to keep a separate wallet from their personal Mpesa line. Customers who also send money to the particular wallet will have their personal details protected unlike the norm where your name and number are displayed to the recipient. And just like the Lipa Na Mpesa services, reversal will be subject to confirmation from both parties, therefore minimizing fraud.

Safaricom also announced the aggregation of all Mpesa services in the new USSD *334# for all users. In addition, the company says it will give users more control by offering a self-reversal service.

Mr.Ndegwa in his speech, also highlighted plans of making Mpesa a universal product.

“We aim to evolve M-PESA Africa into a lifestyle platform and a universal payment network for the continent and in new frontiers in agriculture, health, and education.”

In the next phase of their journey, Safaricom plans to leverage the power of mobile technology to transform lives by 2025. The company said that by December 2020, they will have 100 percent 4G coverage in the country with plans to roll out 5G within the next five years.

The giant telco also plans to grow its fixed data base to 1 million homes and businesses within the next five years.

