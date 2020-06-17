Safaricom Announces Five Hours Of M-Pesa Outage

Safaricom has announced five hours of M-Pesa services outage of Thursday, June 18 as from 0000hours to 0500ahours in routine maintenance.

In a statement, Safaricom announced that during this time, all M-Pesa services including airtime purchase will not be available.

“Our M-Pesa services shall be undergoing planned maintenance on the morning of Thursday 18th June 2020, between 0000 hrs and 0500 hrs. During the maintenance, all M-PESA services including airtime purchase shall be temporarily unavailable,” said the giant telco in a statement.

Safaricom had its last maintenance on March 22, 2020, which affected services such as all product purchases inclusive of data bundles, voice and SMS bundles, Bonga point services, balance transfers, airtime, data bundles and SMS balance inquiries.

The regular maintenance are meant to upgrade security levels to ensure that customer data is protected from theft by fraudsters, who may use it in theft.

Recently, Safaricom launched the ‘Tuwaanike’ initiative, in which Safaricom will ask for your confirmation when your ID number is used to register another line. The sim registration alert notification will prompt you to agree to the registration or to cancel by selecting ‘yes’ or ‘no’.

This means that no other number will be registered under your name without your knowledge. This simple but crucial step will go a long way to ensure security of your number which once registered, can be used to commit the atrocities listed above.

There is no limit to the number of lines that can be registered under one identity. Some people use many lines for work, business and private purposes.

The sim registration alert is sent to the most active number on the network, or M-Pesa. Sim registration alerts will fail in cases where your phone is off air.

To find out how many lines have been registered using your ID, call 100.

