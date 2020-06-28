Safaricom Announces Five Hours Of M-Pesa Outage Over Scheduled Maintenance

Kenya’s leading telecommunication company Safaricom has announced another 5 hours of M-Pesa outage beginning midnight.

In a statement on Sunday afternoon, Safaricom said that M-Pesa services will undergo planned maintenance between 12am to 5am.

During the period all M-Pesa services including airtime purchase shall be temporarily unavailable.

“The timing of this maintenance activity has been planned to result in the least of inconvenience to our customers, ” the statement reads.

“We apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused and thank you for your continued support.”

Read: Safaricom Introduces Feature That Alerts You When Someone Tries To Register New Line With Your ID

This is the third time this month that the M-Pesa services have been interrupted.

The regular maintenance are meant to upgrade security levels to ensure that customer data is protected from theft by fraudsters, who may use it in theft.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu