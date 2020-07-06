Safaricom Announces A Five-hour M-Pesa Outage On Tuesday, July 7

Safaricom has announced a five-hour M-Pesa outage tomorrow, on Tuesday July 7 for routine maintenance.

In a message to its customers, Safaricom said that the outage will be from midnight to 5am.

“Due to a planned system maintenance, M-PESA services will be unavailable on Tuesday 07/07/2020 from 00:00am – 05:00am. We apologize for the inconvenience,” the message read.

During the period all M-Pesa services including airtime purchase shall be temporarily unavailable.

This will be the fifth time maintenance is being carried out in a span of 30 days and the second time this month.

Services were unavailable on June 17, 25, 29 and July 3.

The regular maintenance are meant to upgrade security levels to ensure that customer data is protected from theft by fraudsters, who may use it in theft.

