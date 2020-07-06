in BUSINESS, NEWS

Safaricom Announces A Five-hour M-Pesa Outage On Tuesday, July 7

149 Views

Mpesa[PHOTO/ COURTESY]

Safaricom has announced a five-hour M-Pesa outage tomorrow, on Tuesday July 7 for routine maintenance.

In a message to its customers, Safaricom said that the outage will be from midnight to 5am.

“Due to a planned system maintenance, M-PESA services will be unavailable on Tuesday 07/07/2020 from 00:00am – 05:00am. We apologize for the inconvenience,” the message read.

During the period all M-Pesa services including airtime purchase shall be temporarily unavailable.

This will be the fifth time maintenance is being carried out in a span of 30 days and the second  time this month.

Services were unavailable on June 17, 25, 29 and July 3.

The regular maintenance are meant to upgrade security levels to ensure that customer data is protected from theft by fraudsters, who may use it in theft.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Written by Francis Muli

Senior reporter at Kahawa Tungu, Muli has a passion for human interest stories. Believes in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye.
Follow me on Twitter @FmuliKE.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Police Officer Involved In Fatal Shooting Of Trader In Kisii Interdicted, To Be Charged With Murder

Four More Succumb To COVID-19 As Cases Cross 8,000 Mark