Safaricom and AYUDH Kenya Partner to Distribute White Canes to 20,000 Visually Impaired Persons

Safaricom has announced the partnership with AYUDH Kenya, an international youth movement, to distribute white canes worth over KES 30 million to 20,000 blind and visually impaired persons across the country.

Through the project, some 10,000 children and youth identified by the Kenya Union of the Blind (KUB) and Kenya Society for the Blind (KSB) will receive white canes, while the Safaricom Foundation will distribute the remaining white canes to 10,000 blind and visually impaired persons as identified by AYUDH Kenya.

After the first-ever Global Disability Summit in July 2018, Safaricom began a white cane campaign as part of its Diversity and Inclusion agenda, which seeks to mainstream disability inclusion.

Safaricom Foundation has revealed that it has distributed assistive devices to more than 5,000 children with visual impairments across over 50 schools in the last 3 years. It intends to distribute 10,000 white canes across the country.

Safaricom’s white cane campaign also entails a registration exercise in partnership with the Kenya Union of the Blind (KUB) through USSD *678#. The exercise seeks to create a database of visually impaired persons across all 47 counties to help them get access to specialized government services.

The project will also see the Safaricom Foundation and Lions Club Huru donate food hampers to 10,000 visually impaired beneficiaries.

