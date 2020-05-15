Safari Rally Grand Return Postponed To Next Year Over Coronavirus

Kenya leg of the 2020 World Rally Championships which was scheduled for July has been postponed to next year due to the Coronavirus.

The decision was taken after consultations between the government of Kenya, WRC promoter and the International Automobile Association (FIA).

Safari Rally made a return to the global map last year after 17 years in the cold.

Kenya is among the worst hit countries in the East African region with over 700 Coronavirus cases.

Sports CS Amina Mohamed, while thanking President Uhuru Kenyatta, who’s the Safari Rally patron for continued support, assured that preparations for the meet will continue.

“We will contine to prepare for the event as groundworks are already in top gear, ” said Amina.

