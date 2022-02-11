Sadio Manè Yet To Come To Terms With Winning Afcon

Days after winning the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal, Sadio Manè is yet to come to terms with the great achievement.

The Liverpool forward scored the last kick as the Teranga Lions beat Egypt on penalties to bag their maiden Afcon title in Cameroon.

“Slowly, I‘m realizing what happened during the last days and still sometimes I think I am dreaming,” said Manè.

“So proud of all of us, I can’t even find the words what it means to me.”

The Bambali-born was part of Senegal’s team that lost to Algeria in the 2019 Afcon final.

It was the second time the West Africans were losing an Afcon final after going down to Cameroon through penalties in 2002.

Manè sent his condolences to families of the victims of stadium stamped in Limbe.

“In all this I don’t want to forget my condolences to the families of all victims who lost their lives during the tragical stadium accident. We will never forget you,” he added.

