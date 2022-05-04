Sadio Manè Shatters Didier Drogba’s Champs League Record

Sadio Manè is now the all time African top scorer in the knockout stages of the prestigious UEFA Champions League.

The Senegalese star notched his fifteenth goal on Tuesday night as Liverpool survived a scare to beat Villarreal 2-3 away.

The Reds booked a spot in the finals set for Paris on 28 May 2022.

Didier Drogba held the previous record with 14 goals followed by Manè’s teammate Mohammed Salah with 11 goals and Cameroonian Samuel Eto’o with 10.

2022 has been an incredible year for Manè who has now qualified for four finals.

◉ AFCON

◉ League Cup

◉ FA Cup

He led the Teranga Lions to their maiden Africa Cup of Nations title in Cameroon in February.

Senegal have also qualified for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

