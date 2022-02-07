Sadio Manè Savours Afcon Trophy

As the Kiswahili saying goes, “baada ya dhiki faraja.”

Liverpool forward Sadio Manè was amongst Senegalese players who were left shuttered after losing the 2019 Afcon final to Algeria in Egypt.

It was the second time Senegal were losing an Afcon final after 2002 when they went down to Cameroon on penalties.

Fast forward to yesterday in Cameroon, the Teranga Lions atoned for the heartbreak by winning the 2021 edition by beating Egypt also on penalties.

Despite missing a penalty in the first half and several other open scoring chances, Manè composed himself to burry the last kick and deliver the title.

For the first time in their history, Senegal bagged the biggest football prize on earth.

“The AFCON is the best trophy I would ever win in my life,” Manè told reporters after the match.

