Why Sadio Manè Does Not Get As Much Support In Senegal Compared To Liverpool

That Sadio Manè is adored at Liverpool is never in question, he has helped them win major trophies and restore the Kops’ pride.

In Senegal, Manè is a hero in his home village of Bambali, where he has built a school and a hospital.

He recently donated Kshs4 million to the government towards the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

But when it comes to the national team, the Teranga Lions, not all think he is dying for the national flag.

“Sadio Mane is only good at his club and not in Senegal,” the words picked from his latest documentary “Sadio Manè: Made in Senegal”.

“He’s one of Africa’s best players, but he doesn’t show it here. That’s why we can’t support him here.”

These are just some of the takes from the average fan on the street, as shown in the film.

One thing Mane desperately wants to bring home and has so far not managed, is the Africa Cup of Nations. And the people will not let him forget it.

A penalty miss in the quarter-finals of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations did not help his case. Making the final last year, only to be beaten 1-0 by Algeria, also stung.

Still, he hasn’t lost his ambition.

“My goal is to win the Africa Cup of Nations with the Lions. And, naturally, the Premier League. And the Champions League, too. Again, and again.”

