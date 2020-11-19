PHOTOS: Sadio Manè Meets Childhood Friend Now Policeman In Guinea Bissau, Invites Him To Liverpool

Liverpool star Sadio Manè met his childhood friend Solo, who is now a police officer in Guinea Bissau, after 17 years.

Manè was in Bissau for the 2022 AFCON qualifying match against the hosts, in which he scored to seal a 1-0 win on Sunday.

Solo and Manè grew up and played football together in Bambali, Senegal.

His efforts to meet Manè, who’s is now regarded as one of the top football stars in the world, was not easy due to tight security around the player.

Sadio Mane meets childhood friend. [Courtesy]Armed with an old photo in his hands, Solo, however, received help from an official of the Senegalese team, who saw the photo and called Manè.

According to various reports, Manè promised to bring Solo over to Liverpool to watch him play.

Despite being a Senegalese, Manè traces his roots to Guinea Bissau.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu