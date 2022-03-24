Liverpool’s Sadio Manè Leads Teranga Lions Against Egypt

Egypt host African champions Senegal in the first leg match of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Africa Qualifiers playoffs on Friday.

The Taranga Lions have docked in the North African nation ahead of the crunch tie against the Pharaohs at the Cairo International Stadium.

The match will be a repeat of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, Afcon final in which the two countries met, with Senegal winning through penalties.

The return match is set for Tuesday next week in Dakar with the aggregate winner booking a spot in the Qatar World Cup slated for November kickoff.

Leading The Taranga Lions skipper and Liverpool winger Sadio Manè. He will be against his teammate Mohammed Salah.

“Come on Lions,” Manè charged at his teammates in a Facebook post.

